Michaela Coel joins the cast of 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Michaela Coel has joined the cast of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever."

The film will be the sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther," and Variety reports that Coel is currently filming at Atlanta's Pinewood Studios, where production began last month.

She joins an ensemble cast that includes Danai Gurira, Letitia Wright, Daniel Kaluuya, Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong'o, Florence Kasumba and Angela Bassett

Coel wrote and starred in the HBO Max series "I May Destroy You." She received four Emmy nominations for her work on the show earlier this month.

Coel's other credits include the Netflix programs "Black Mirror" and "Chewing Gum," and the feature films "Been So Long" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Coel's character in "Wakanda Forever" is not yet known.

The script was reworked following Chadwick Boseman's death from colon cancer a year ago.

The film is set to for release in July 2022.

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
