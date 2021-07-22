Clear
Ice T reacts to the hoopla over his 'twin' daughter

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 8:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

A photo of Ice T's look-alike 5-year-old daughter Chanel went viral and, according to him, it yielded some nice results.

On Wednesday, the "Law & Order: SVU" star tweeted a thank you on behalf of his daughter with wife Coco Austin.

"Today @BabyChanelworld just wanted to say THANKS! for all the recent internet LOVE she's been getting... 48k Twitter and 447k IG followers," the tweet read. "Not bad for a 5yr old."

The photo posted on the youngster's Twitter account shows Austin holding Chanel at a concert for her dad's band Body Count.

Social media went wild for it, noting that the 5-year-old looked exactly like her father.

Ice T also has two adult children, Letesha Marrow and Tracy Marrow Jr., from previous relationships.

Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
