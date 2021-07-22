Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lorde got so drunk with Seth Meyers she needed an IV drip

Lorde got so drunk with Seth Meyers she needed an IV drip

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 10:30 AM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 10:31 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Lorde got her drink on with Seth Meyers in the return of the drinking game on "Late Night with Seth Meyers."

The singer appeared on the show on Wednesday to mark the first full production musical performance on "Late Night" since March 2020. Lorde last appeared on the show in 2017.

The show's "Day Drinking" segment has previously featured the Jonas Brothers, Rihanna, Ina Garten, Retta and Kelly Clarkson.

For Lorde, Meyers served up a a shot of Japanese sake, some Irish whiskey, red wine from France and some White Claw. At one point Meyers poured some gin and dunked a pork rib in it.

"Honestly, don't hate it," Lorde said.

They also played a round of "Royals," where the two guessed the name of various members of the royal family.

Lorde also tried to get Meyers to say her full name, Ella Marija Lani Yelich-O'Connor.

"I've watched this before. Like, who knows, are they drunk? But, like, I'm drunk," Lorde said of the segment.

Lorde also performed her brand new single "Stoned at the Nail Salon," and admitted after filming the "Day Drinking" segment, she had to get an IV drip in her hotel room.

"You did kind of destroy me," she said. "And I had to get a very pop-star thing: an IV drip."

Lorde's highly anticipated third studio album, "Solar Power," is due out August 20.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 84°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories