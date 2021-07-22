Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Defending Olympic champion Brazil defeats Germany in rematch of 2016 men's football final

Defending Olympic champion Brazil defeats Germany in rematch of 2016 men's football final

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 22, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Ben Morse, CNN

Defending Olympic champion Brazil defeated Germany on Thursday in what was a rematch of the 2016 Rio men's football final.

Striker Richarlison scored a stunning first-half hat-trick as Brazil beat Germany 4-2 in their opening game of the 2020 Summer Games in Japan.

Brazil also got the better of Germany in the fixture five years ago on home soil, winning in a dramatic penalty shootout to claim gold medal.

Thursdays game was played at the International Stadium in Yokohama -- the same venue where Brazil beat Germany in the 2002 World Cup final.

Everton striker Richarlison's hat-trick within the opening 30 minutes had Brazil well on its way to victory again, although second half goals from Nadiem Amiri and Ragnar Ache made it 3-2 and a nervy finish.

However a late goal from Bayer Leverkusen striker Paulinho capped off the victory and gave Brazil a vital opening three points.

READ: Mexico thrashes France and Spain held

Elsewhere on Thursday, hosts Japan go off to a winning start defeating South Africa 1-0.

South Africa had been depleted by Covid-19 infections after two players and a video analyst tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo on Sunday.

Subsequently 18 players were identified as close contacts and were forced to isolate in their respective rooms in the Tokyo Olympic Village.

A squad of 17 South Africa players did, though, pass pre-game Covid-19 protocols allowing for Thursday's game to take place at the Tokyo Stadium.

Visit CNN.com/sport for more news, features, and videos

There were also several surprises in the men's tournament with none of Spain, France or Argentina winning their games.

Mexico stunned France 4-1, Australia upset Argentina 2-0 and Spain, the last European men's team to claim gold in 1992, were held to a goalless draw by Egypt.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 85°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Temperatures will make a run for the 90s again this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Triple digits heat index values are likely Friday into next week as temperatures continue to warm. Use caution when spending long periods of time outside this weekend. Sunny and dry weather looks to continue through the rest of the work week into the weekend. A few isolated rain showers on Monday will knock out temperatures back into the lower 90s, but we will start to warm back into the upper 90s by the middle of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories