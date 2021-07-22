Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following bicycle crash

Posted: Jul 22, 2021 8:20 PM
Posted By: By Jacob Lev, CNN

New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died, five days after being involved in a bicycling crash, the Knapp family announced on Thursday. He was 58.

Nicknamed "Knapper," he "was called back home to Heaven, where he will be reunited with his Dad," the family said in a statement.

"Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one," the statement says. "So this is it...'Live every day as if it's your last, and love those around you like it won't last!'"

Knapp collided with a single motorist on Saturday in California, according to the San Ramon Police Department. After a preliminary investigation, authorities said they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the incident. Police said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation.

San Ramon is about 30 miles east of Oakland.

Knapp was hired by the Jets to be the passing-game specialist in January after spending the last three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons as the quarterbacks' coach. Knapp helped the Denver Broncos win the Super Bowl in the 2015 season when he was the quarterbacks' coach for four seasons. The coaching veteran also spent 10 seasons as an offensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks and the then-Oakland Raiders.

"The loss of a loved one is always a challenge but is harder when it is completely unexpected," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said in a statement. "Charlotte, Jordan, Natalie, and Camille please accept our most sincere condolences. Greg had such an inner peace about him that people always seemed to gravitate towards. He lived life in a loving way that helped him connect with people from all walks of life in a unique way. In his short time here, I believe the people in this organization had a chance to experience that connection. Greg, thank you for all that you have shared with us, you will be missed brother."

"In his short time with us, Greg had an immediate influence on those who had the pleasure of spending the smallest amount of time with him," Jets Chairman Woody Johnson said. "His legacy is not only working with some of the brightest quarterbacks the league has ever seen, but the countless others across this world he has had an indelibly positive influence on."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 88°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
Clear skies will continue overnight as temperatures drop into the lower 70s. Tomorrow will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will reach triple digits tomorrow afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories