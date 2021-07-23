Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Kate Beckinsale says she's 'never' been on a real date

Kate Beckinsale says she's 'never' been on a real date

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:41 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Kate Beckinsale is not a fan of dating.

While promoting her role in the action-thriller "Jolt" recently on "Extra," the actress was asked about the worst first date she's ever had.

"Do you know I've never really been on a date?" Beckinsale said. "I literally meet someone, get to know them at work, and then either marry them or get pregnant by them."

Beckinsale was formerly married to filmaker Les Wiseman and shares a 22-year-old daughter with former boyfriend, actor Michael Sheen.

She said she's never been fixed up by a friend -- and it sounds like she's not mad about that.

"I just can't think of anything I'd hate more than sitting in front of somebody I don't know, that chances are I won't like, and have to sit and watch them eat food," she said.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories