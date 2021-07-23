Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Morgan Wallen says he was was using racial slur 'playfully,' but knows it's wrong

Morgan Wallen says he was was using racial slur 'playfully,' but knows it's wrong

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 10:40 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 10:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Morgan Wallen opened up during an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America" that aired Friday about using a racial slur in an incident that threatened to derail his career.

The country singer sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss a video that surfaced earlier this year in which neighbors filmed him using the N-word with a group of his friends outside of his Nashville home.

"I was around some of my friends, and we just ... we say dumb stuff together," Wallen told Strahan. "And it was -- in our minds, it's playful ... that sounds ignorant, but it -- that's really where it came from ... and it's wrong."

The rising country star immediately issued an apology after the video went public.

"I'm embarrassed and sorry. I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back," Wallen said in a statement at the time. "There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."

But there was still backlash, including his label suspending his recording contract indefinitely, radio pulling his music, his disqualification from some music awards shows and fellow artists like Maren Morris condemning the incident.

Wallen told Strahan it's not a word he's used frequently in the past, but had used it around certain friends prior to that night in January.

The artist said he didn't have a clear understanding at the time.

"I think I was just ignorant about it," he said. "I don't think I sat down and was, like, 'Hey, is this right or is this wrong?'"

Since then, Wallen said he's tried to better educate himself and has had conversations with the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC), an organization created to battle racism in the music industry.

And he told Strahan he understands why the word is so hurtful to Black people.

"I don't know how to put myself in their shoes because I'm not, but I do understand," Wallen said. "Especially when I say I'm using it playfully or whatever, ignorantly, I understand that that must sound, you know, like, 'He doesn't understand.'"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 87°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 87°
Atchison
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 84°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories