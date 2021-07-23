Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Olympic events to watch this weekend

Olympic events to watch this weekend

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 11:40 AM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 11:40 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The torch has been lit at the Tokyo Olympics and the opening weekend will feature competition in men's gymnastics, women's soccer, swimming, tennis and more.

Here's how to watch the games in the US and key events to tune in for.

Opening ceremony

NBC will air the four-hour opening ceremony Friday morning, with a rebroadcast 7:30 pm EST.

5 events to watch

Tennis: Serbian player Novak Djokovic is in the running for a Calendar Golden Slam (all four Grand Slams plus an Olympic title.) He'll try for a gold medal against Bolivia's Hugo Dellien on Day 1 of the Olympic singles tournament. Start time is 4th match on Center Court. Stream links for a specific court or a specific match are on the Olympics tennis schedule page.

NBC will broadcast the event live, with a rebroadcast 7:30 P.M. EST.

Every single event can be streamed live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men's gymnastics: Men's qualifying is on Saturday. Athletes have been split into three different subdivisions, and US gymnasts Brody Malone, Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder are in the third and final group, which kicks off at 6:30 am EST.

Subdivision 1 starts at 9 p.m. EST, subdivision 2 starts at 1:30 a.m. EST and all can also be livestreamed.

Women's soccer: The US Women's National Team will play New Zealand at 7:30 am EST on Saturday. It will air on NBC and livestream.

Women's basketball: The United States vs. France will start at 4:55 am EST.

Swimming: Both women's and men's competitions take place throughout the weekend. Look for butterfly heats, freestyle heats, freestyle relay heats and breaststroke heats.

See the full Olympic schedule here.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories