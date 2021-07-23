Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Sean Penn won't return to 'Gaslit' set unless all cast and crew receive Covid vaccinations

Sean Penn won't return to 'Gaslit' set unless all cast and crew receive Covid vaccinations

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Toyin Owoseje, CNN

Sean Penn will not return to the set of his new show "Gaslit" until the entire cast and crew have received Covid vaccinations, the star's representative confirmed to CNN on Friday.

Penn plays the role of Attorney General John Mitchell in the political drama, which is a modern-day take on the Watergate scandal. Julia Roberts portrays John's wife Martha in the show, which is due to air on Starz later this year.

Deadline reported on Thursday that Penn issued the ultimatum because the 60-year-old star was not satisfied with the vaccination requirements imposed by NBCUniversal, the studio behind his latest production.

This week, the TV and film company announced it had implemented mandatory vaccinations in "Zone A", which means the cast of the show and those who come in close proximity must be vaccinated.

With a surge in Covid-19 cases in California -- where filming is currently underway -- Penn wants the policy extended to those on the project outside of Zone A also, Deadline reported.

He is now challenging safety protocols by telling producers that he won't return to work until every member of the production team has been vaccinated.

Penn has offered to facilitate the vaccination effort free of charge through his organization CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort), according to Deadline, the nonprofit has helped open multiple Covid-19 testing and vaccination sites in California and elsewhere during pandemic.

According to the publication, the actor's absence from the set may result in a delay in shooting as he has yet to wrap his scenes.

CNN has contacted NBCUniversal for further comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 93°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories