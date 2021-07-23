Clear
Trump ally Tom Barrack pulls SPAC plans after indictment

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Paul R. La Monica, CNN Business

A blank-check firm backed by Tom Barrack, the billionaire investor who was chairman of Donald Trump's inaugural committee in 2017 and is a close friend of the former president, has withdrawn plans to take the company public after Barrack was charged with illegal foreign lobbying earlier this week.

Falcon Peak Acquisition Corp., which had applied with the Securities and Exchange Commission in March for an initial public offering of stock, said in an SEC filing Friday that it was requesting a withdrawal of the registration.

The company said in March that it had hoped to go public so that it could then merge with a tech firm in a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, deal.

Falcon Peak didn't spell out its decision to abandon the IPO, saying merely that "the Company has elected to abandon the transactions."

The planned SPAC was set to be managed by Barrack's family office firm Falcon Peak Partners and Los Angeles-based investment company TI Capital Management.

TI, whose phone number is listed in SEC filings as the contact for the IPO, had no comment when asked about the withdrawal by CNN Business.

Meanwhile, another Barrack linked company called DigitalBridge Group — a real estate firm founded by Barrack that was formerly known as Colony Capital —have fallen about 6% this week following the indictment news.

The-CNN-Wire
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
