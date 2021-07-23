Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Man arrested after taking Houston ambulance at gunpoint with paramedic and patient inside, police say

Man arrested after taking Houston ambulance at gunpoint with paramedic and patient inside, police say

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 3:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 3:20 PM
Posted By: By Carma Hassan, CNN

A man has been arrested after using a car to block an ambulance, ordering the driver out at gunpoint and driving the ambulance away with a 16-year-old hit-and-run victim and a paramedic inside, Houston police say.

The teenaged girl had been struck by a vehicle at 2:30 a.m. and suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Houston Police Public Information Officer Kese Smith told CNN.

Houston Fire paramedics were taking her to the hospital when the driver of a silver Honda Accord swerved in front of the ambulance, hit the brakes and jumped out of the car, Smith said.

"He pointed a pistol at the paramedic driving the ambulance and ordered him out. The paramedic complied and the suspect then took the ambulance, which had another paramedic and the 16-year-old hit-and-run victim in the back," Smith said.

The suspect repeatedly pointed a pistol at the paramedic in the back through a window separating the cab of the ambulance from the area where the patient was with the paramedic, police said.

Officers pursued him onto the Southwest Freeway, Smith said. At the Wesleyan exit, the suspect stopped in the moving lanes of traffic and got out of the ambulance. He was taken into custody without incident and the paramedic and patient were both unharmed, according to Smith.

Reports of earlier incident involving suspect

The suspect told officers at the time of his arrest that he took the ambulance to get the attention of police and that he had ingested narcotics, Smith said.

He was transported to the hospital to be checked out and is facing pending charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and felony evading arrest, Smith said.

Police investigating the incident discovered that prior to taking the ambulance, the suspect stopped his vehicle next to a family waiting at a red light.

"He got out of his vehicle with a gun pointed at the ground and told the couple to stop messing with him. The driver then accelerated away from the suspect who fired multiple shots at them," Smith said. "Fortunately, the husband, wife, and their three boys ages 5, 10, and 15, none of them were hurt."

CNN has contacted the Houston Fire Department for comment.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 95°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 98°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 98°
Today will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will likely feel like triple digits this afternoon. Saturday looks to be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. Much of the same is in store for Sunday as sunshine continues with a few afternoon clouds. Monday will bring the chance for a few isolated rain showers which will briefly cool us down into the lower 90s. The cool down will be short lived as temperatures will start to climb back into the upper 90s by the end of next week. Triple digit heat index values are likely through all of next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories