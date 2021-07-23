Clear
Partisan squabbling slows January 6 inquiry progress

Posted: Jul 23, 2021 6:20 PM
Updated: Jul 23, 2021 6:20 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Lauren Dezenski, CNN

More than six months have passed since the January 6 insurrection, yet Republicans and Democrats' ongoing haggling has only further hampered progress on one of Congress' important investigations.

After GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy nominated firebrand Reps. Jim Jordan and Jim Banks among the five Republicans offered to the January 6 select committee, Pelosi responded in kind, vetoing the two Republicans. "The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision," Pelosi said by way of explanation in rejecting Jordan and Banks.

Now, McCarthy has withdrawn all five Republicans from consideration, leaving Pelosi in a bind and Republicans with ammo in their ongoing messaging war against the Democratic House speaker. It seems the California Democrat is even looking outside of the chamber for bipartisan bonafides, potentially naming former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman to the commission, report CNN's Melanie Zanona and Manu Raju.

Across the country, as the Delta variant of Covid-19 tightens its grip, it's increasingly clear the unvaccinated portion of the country is bearing the brunt of the virus. Officials report a surge in cases and hospitalizations among the still-sizable portion of the country that remains unvaccinated. That has prompted leaders of all stripes to speak up about vaccinations, including reassessing vaccination incentives and requirements.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey put it bluntly: "It's time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks," the Republican governor told reporters on Thursday. "It's the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down."

Even among the vaccinated, Covid-19 is stubbornly sneaking back into the Capitol. It nearly stole the spotlight from Texas Democrats' dramatic escape to Washington to push voting rights. Aides to the White House and Speaker Nancy Pelosi tested positive after meeting with the lawmakers, at least six of whom have tested positive for Covid-19.

The Point: Whether it's for the January 6 select committee or the nation's fight against Covid-19, progress feels stubbornly fleeting.

The-CNN-Wire
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-107. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Much of the same in store for Sunday with the slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
