Kraft Macaroni & Cheese ice cream debuts and quickly sells out

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

Nothing gets cheddar than this...

The Kraft Heinz Company has partnered with Brooklyn-based Van Leeuwen Ice Cream to introduce a limited-edition macaroni and cheese flavor of ice cream.

"We know that there is nothing more refreshing on a hot summer day than ice cream. That is why we wanted to combine two of the most iconic comfort foods to create an ice cream with the unforgettable flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese we all grew up with," Emily Violett, senior associate brand manager for Kraft Macaroni & Cheese, said in a news release.

To create the cheesy dessert, Van Leeuwen churned the flavor of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese into its ice cream. "Not only does it taste delicious, but it's also made with high quality ingredients and contains no artificial flavors, preservatives, or dyes just like our Kraft Macaroni & Cheese," said Violett.

On Instagram, Van Leeuwen called it "the ice cream you never knew you needed."

Van Leeuwen began selling the new flavor on July 14, which is National Macaroni & Cheese Day. It was made available nationwide online and in their scoop shops in New York, California, New Jersey and Texas.

Of course, it quickly sold out. But new supplies are on the way, the ice cream company said.

"Who would've thought #NationalMAcAndCheeseDay would break the internet," Van Leeuwen said on Instagram. "We're so flattered by the overwhelming response to this cheesy partnership with our friends Kraft Macaroni & Cheese."

