Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity

Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 3:50 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 3:50 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

The death of a 10-year-old in Colorado has been linked to plague as state health officials warn they are investigating reports of the bacterial infection in animals and fleas.

The 10-year-old resident of La Plata County "died from causes associated with plague," the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said in a news release Thursday.

The death comes amid "laboratory confirmed reports of plague in animals and fleas in six counties," including La Plata, where testing has confirmed the presence of plague in a sample of fleas collected there.

Plague is a bacterial disease that can be transmitted to humans through the bites of infected rodent fleas or handling infected animals, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Though notorious as the cause of death for tens of millions across Europe during the Middle Ages, plague can be effectively treated with modern antibiotics if caught early enough, per the CDC. Just a handful of cases are reported in the US each year.

"In Colorado, we expect to have fleas test positive for plague during the summer months," Jennifer House, Deputy State Epidemiologist and Public Health Veterinarian for CDPHE, said in a statement.

"Awareness and precautions can help prevent the disease in people," House said. "While it's rare for people to contract plague, we want to make sure everyone knows the symptoms. The disease is treatable if caught early."

The symptoms include a "sudden on-set of high fever and/or swollen lymph nodes," CDPHE said, adding officials wanted residents to know the signs of plague, which is "frequently detected in rock squirrels, woodrats, and other species of ground squirrels and chipmunks."

Prairie dogs are also susceptible, and one sign of plague can be the sudden disappearance of the animal, which is active above ground.

"If you notice decreased rodent activity in an area where you normally see active rodents, contact your local public health agency," the CDPHE said.

Pets can also be infected, and CDPHE advised residents to use flea control products.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 107°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 105°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 107°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 105°
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-107. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Much of the same in store for Sunday with the slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories