Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist recovering following emergency heart surgery

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist recovering following emergency heart surgery

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Dakin Andone, CNN

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington is recovering after undergoing emergency heart surgery, the band said on its Facebook page.

Rossington, the band's only original member still playing in the current iteration, is "home resting and recovering with his family," according to the post on Friday.

"He wants everyone to know he is doing good and expects a full recovery," it said, adding Rossington "encouraged the band to go perform in his absence."

"We wish Gary a speedy recovery and we will see the Skynyrd Nation very soon!"

Rossington has had heart problems in the past. In a 2018 article examining the band's history, the Tampa Bay Times reported the guitarist had previously survived quintuple bypass surgery.

"I've had heart attacks on stage a lot," he told the paper.

Lynyrd Skynyrd is currently on tour, 15 months after the band's farewell tour was interrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a release on the band's website.

"COVID turned our world upside down. And since that time, we have been talking amongst the band, and realized that music has such a way of healing," Rossington said in a statement in June.

"Maybe it's not our time to go," he said. "And maybe it's our time to lift people's spirits and lives and bring back some joy and happiness after so much turmoil this past year."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 107°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
89° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 106°
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Tomorrow will be another hot and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 90s. Heat index values will be between 105-107. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12pm-8pm on Saturday. Much of the same in store for Sunday with the slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories