Looks like Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have made it Instagram official

Posted: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 PM
Updated: Jul 24, 2021 6:00 PM
Posted By: By Alaa Elassar, CNN

For beloved Bennifer fans, the long desired reunion of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might actually be happening.

Lopez posted photos from her birthday on Saturday, including one of her kissing someone who appears to be Affleck. She did not tag him in the post.

"5 2 ... what it do ..." she captioned the Instagram photos.

The singer and actress, who turned 52, was also pictured with Affleck in a video montage posted on Instagram by fellow actress and friend Leah Remini on Friday. The video included photos and clips from Remini's birthday in June.

The pair, who first dated 19 years ago, was captured by paparazzi earlier this summer, following Lopez' split with fiance and former baseball player Alex Rodriguez, who she was with for four years.

Affleck and Lopez had first met on the set of the rom-com "Gigli," where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year.

Following their break up, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in a private ceremony. The couple, who had three children together, split in 2015 and officially divorced in 2017.

