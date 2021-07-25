Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

USA wins first Tokyo Olympics medals with gold, silver finish in men's 400-meter individual medley

USA wins first Tokyo Olympics medals with gold, silver finish in men's 400-meter individual medley

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 12:40 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 12:40 AM
Posted By: By Seamus Fagan and Kevin Dotson, CNN

The United States has won its first medals of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland finished first and second in the Men's 400-meter Individual Medley.

Chase Kalisz won gold with a time of 4:09.42, while Litherland finished just behind him with a time of 4:10:28. Brendon Smith of Australia won bronze with a time of 4:10.38.

This is the second Olympic medal for Kalisz, who won silver in the same event in 2016, and the first Olympic medal for Litherland. Kalisz is also set to compete in the 200-meter Individual Medley on July 28.

Team USA ended day one without a medal in the Summer Games for the first time since 1972.

The Americans competed in five of the seven events on Saturday. In the first medal event, China's Yang Qian took the women's 10-meter air rifle final gold, while Team USA competitor and event favorite Mary Tucker finished sixth.

World No. 1 Brady Ellison and teammate Mackenzie Brown, competing in the archery mixed team event, were eliminated after losing to Indonesia 5-4 in the first round.

Despite not reaching the podium on day one, it wasn't all bad news as Team USA's women's water polo team notched a 25-4 victory over Japan, setting a then-Olympic record for goals in a game (25), margin of victory (21). However, Spain's women's polo team would break those records several hours later with a 29-4 victory over South Africa.

Also, the US women's soccer team rebounded from their opening match loss with a dominating 6-1 victory over New Zealand. The Americans also won both of their 3x3 basketball matches, 17-10 against France and 21-9 against Mongolia. while the softball team remained unbeaten with a 2-0 win over Mexico.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 85°
Atchison
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 76°
**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories