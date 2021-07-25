Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Olympic events to watch Sunday

Olympic events to watch Sunday

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 7:50 AM
Posted By: By Adrienne Vogt, CNN

With more medals set to be awarded at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, here are just some of the events that viewers can check out this weekend. (Remember, Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.)

Swimming: The swimming qualifying heats continue in the women's 400-meter freestyle and men's and women's 100-meter backstroke at 6 a.m. ET. Medals are awarded in the women's 100-meter butterfly, men's 100-meter breaststroke, women's 400-meter freestyle and others, starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Basketball: Team USA takes on France in men's basketball at 8 a.m. ET. Fans will be able to watch on NBC at 4 p.m. ET.

Triathlon: The men's triathlon final will be live at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Gymnastics: Night owls in the US were able to catch the qualifying rounds for women's gymnastics beginning at 2:10 a.m. ET, but NBC will air primetime coverage later on at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Softball: As the sport returns to the Olympics for the first time since 2008, Team USA faces Japan in an opening round game of the Olympic softball tournament at 9 p.m. ET.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
66° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 66°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories