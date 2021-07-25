Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

Carl Bernstein: Trump is a 'war criminal'

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 6:01 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 6:01 PM
Posted By: By Alexis Benveniste, CNN Business

Veteran journalist and author Carl Bernstein called former President Donald Trump a "war criminal" on "Reliable Sources" Sunday.

"I think we need to calmly step back and maybe look at Trump in a different context," Bernstein told CNN's chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, adding that Trump is "our own American war criminal."

Bernstein's comments come as Trump's election lies resurfaced in the news following a speech the former president delivered in Arizona Saturday.

In labeling Trump a war criminal, Bernstein specifically pointed to his administration's response to the Covid-19 health crisis and the January 6 Capitol riot. The journalist said it's important to look at the "tens of thousands of people who died because of his homicidal negligence in the pandemic" and his "fomenting a coup to hold on to office." Trump put his own electoral interest above the health of Americans "as they were slaughtered in this pandemic," Bernstein added.

Bernstein has been a very vocal critic of Trump. In February, following the Capitol riot, he told CNN's Anderson Cooper that he considered the ex-president to be the "first seditious president in our history."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories