Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Metal pole crashes through SUV windshield, narrowly missing the driver

Metal pole crashes through SUV windshield, narrowly missing the driver

Posted: Jul 25, 2021 6:10 PM
Updated: Jul 25, 2021 6:10 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Secure your load.

That's the message the Arizona Department of Public Safety has for drivers after a truck driver in Phoenix failed to secure a load and a metal pole fell off, crashing into a sport utility vehicle behind the truck.

On Thursday, a pickup truck hauling a trailer hit a bump on Arizona State Route 51, causing a roughly 4-foot-long metal pole to come off the trailer. The pole ended up piercing the center of the windshield of a Nissan SUV directly behind it, according to a Facebook post.

The pole ended up lodged between the Nissan's center back seat and the SUV's roof.

The driver of the truck did not stop and has not been located, the department said. Mandy Poff, the woman driving the Nissan, was not injured, but she told CNN affiliate KPNX she's terrified to get back in her car.

"I can picture it coming by my face and that feeling -- that's hard to get out of your head," Poff said.

When the pole struck her windshield, just inches from her face, glass "showered down" on her.

"I remember the paramedics telling me, 'I can't believe you're alive. I can't believe you made it through this,'" Poff said.

The public safety department warned drivers need to secure their load no matter how short the drive or how heavy the items.

"Road debris poses a serious hazard to everyone on the road, from other motorists to the law enforcement and road maintenance crews that go out to retrieve it," according to the department's post. "No matter how short the drive or how heavy the items, please take the time to secure your load before every trip!"

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 74°
Feels Like: 92°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Atchison
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
**Excessive Heat Warning in effect until July 28th at 7PM** Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the mid 70s. Sunday will be another hot and humid day, although a few degrees cooler than today, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. There may be slight chance for an isolated shower, however most of the day will be completely dry. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories