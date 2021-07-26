Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

7 people are dead and several more injured after sandstorm leads to 20 vehicle crash in Utah

7 people are dead and several more injured after sandstorm leads to 20 vehicle crash in Utah

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 12:50 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:50 AM
Posted By: By Hollie Silverman and Gene Norman, CNN

Seven people are dead and several more were critically injured when authorities say a sand or dust storm caused visibility issues that led to a series of crashes involving 20 vehicles in Utah Sunday evening.

The crashes happened on I-15 near Kanosh, the Utah Department of Public Service (DPS) said in a news release.

Several people were transported to local hospitals in critical condition, officials said. Authorities did not specify how many people were injured but noted there could be more fatalities.

"It appears that 20 vehicles were involved in Sunday's crashes after high winds caused a sand or dust storm and impaired visibility on the roadway," the release said. "The Utah Highway Patrol summoned troopers from Richfield and Beaver to assist. Multiple ground and air ambulances also responded to transport victims."

Images of the crash site show multiple tractor trailers and several damaged passenger vehicles littering the road, with debris scattered for yards. At least one vehicle appears to have had its passenger doors ripped off.

DPS closed the road in both directions following the crash, which occurred just before 5 p.m., officials said.

A strong thunderstorm was reported southeast of Kanosh around 4:30 p.m., with strong winds occurring as the storm decayed, CNN Meteorologist Gene Norman said. A nearby report of a 51-mph wind gust was also recorded.

Names of the victims won't be released until 24 hours after their families have been notified, the release said.

Kanosh is about 155 miles southwest of Salt Lake City.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 71°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Temperatures will stay warm overnight with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Monday will be another hot and humid day, similar to Sunday, with temperatures climbing into the lower 90s. Humid conditions and high heat indices will continue into the work week. Things will quickly start to warm up even more by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. A slightly better chance for rain will move into the area Monday morning keeping temperatures in the lower 90s. Things will quickly start to warm up again by the end of the week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values in the triple digits.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories