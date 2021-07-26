Clear
John Travolta honors Kelly Preston's last role

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Travolta remembered his late wife over the weekend by posting a clip from her final film.

Travolta shared a trailer from the film "Off the Rails," which was the last movie for his wife, Kelly Preston, who died in July of 2020 following an undisclosed battle with breast cancer.

She was 57.

"Off the Rails is Kelly's last film - she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it," the caption on Travolta's Instagram posting read. "It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd!"

Their daughter Ella, 21, commented with three red hearts.

The movie is centered around a group of women who, following the loss of their friend to cancer, set off on a journey that she's arranged for them with her teenage daughter.

Jenny Seagrove and Sally Phillips costar with Preston as friends of the late woman.

According to the Daily Mirror, Phillips told the British talk show "Loose Women" that she and Preston grew close while filming in Spain, but the late actress didn't share her cancer diagnosis.

"She was so bloomin' beautiful. And so vibrant and you would never have known," Phillips said. "She was so professional."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

