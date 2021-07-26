Clear
Olympic schedule and events to watch Monday

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 10:50 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue Monday. Here just some of the events that viewers can enjoy watching. (Don't forget: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.)

Beach Volleyball: Team USA's April Ross and Alix Klineman will face Liliana Fernandez and Elsa Baquerizo of Spain. The events airs at 8 p.m. ET on USA and also streams live.

Swimming: Ryan Murphy (men's 100m backstroke) and Lilly King (women's 100m breaststroke) are competing.

Swimming finals kick off at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC and on live streams. Swimming heats started at 6 a.m. ET on USA and also stream live.

Surfing: Both the men's and women's surfing competitions move into the quarterfinals (subject to change depending on wave conditions.)

Quarterfinals and semifinals start at 6 p.m. ET. Live streams will be as follows: men's quarterfinals at 6 p.m. ET, women's quarterfinals at 8:20 p.m. ET, men's semifinals at 10:45 p.m. ET and women's semifinals at 12 a.m. ET.

Women's basketball: Look for Sue Bird, Diana Taurasi and Breanna Stewart. The US women's basketball team is favored to win a seventh-straight gold medal in Tokyo. Heading into Tuesday morning, you can watch the United States vs. Nigeria at 12:40 a.m. ET on USA.

Women's gymnastics: Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum compete. The women's team all-around final starts at 6:45 a.m. ET Tuesday.

Audiences can also watch the games through the NBC Sports app or various subscription services that offer live-TV options, including Hulu, YouTube and CNN parent AT&T.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

