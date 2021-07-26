Clear
4 men charged in fatal drive-by shooting of 13-year-old girl

Posted: Jul 26, 2021 12:11 PM
Updated: Jul 26, 2021 12:11 PM
Posted By: By Tina Burnside, CNN

Four men have been charged in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old girl in North Carolina, police said.

The shooting happened Saturday night in Monroe, just outside Charlotte, the Monroe Police Department said in a statement on Facebook.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound, police said. She was treated on scene and transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police believe the child was sitting with friends at a picnic table when what is believed to be a black Ford Freestyle SUV drove by and someone inside the vehicle began shooting in the direction of the victim before speeding away. Multiple shell casings were found at the scene and there appear to be no other victims, police said.

The suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and are being held with no bond at the Union County Jail. The motive in the shooting is under investigation.

The-CNN-Wire
