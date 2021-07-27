Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

3 bodies found, 1 still missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado

3 bodies found, 1 still missing after dangerous flooding in northern Colorado

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 12:51 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 12:51 AM
Posted By: By Amir Vera, Keith Allen and Jennifer Feldman, CNN

Authorities found the bodies of two men over a two-day span following recent dangerous flooding in northern Colorado, and one woman is still missing.

One man's body was found in the Poudre River on Sunday and the other's body was found in the same river Monday, said the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO). No search operations are planned for Tuesday, according to a LCSO news release.

"The Larimer County Coroner's Office will release the identity at the appropriate time," the release said.

Last week, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) said three people -- the two men and woman -- were missing after the body of another woman was found in the Poudre Canyon area. The flooding led the National Weather Service in Boulder to issue a flash flood warning.

Officials lifted the mandatory evacuation in the area last Wednesday, an updated alert from the sheriff's office said, but there were still concerns about the weather pattern.

At least five homes were damaged in the flooding, CNN affiliate KMGH reported.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 64°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Tomorrow will be another warm and sunny day with temperatures climbing into the 90s under mostly sunny skies. This heat index will feel like the mid 90s this afternoon. The heat and humidity will climb by mid week with highs in the mid to upper 90s Tuesday through Thursday. A heat advisory will be in effect from 12 PM on Tuesday through 9 PM on Thursday. Heat index values will range from 100-105. A cold front is expected to move through the area by the end of the work week giving us some slightly cooler temperatures and a few scattered rain and thunderstorm chances.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories