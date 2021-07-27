Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Olympics schedule and events to watch Tuesday

Olympics schedule and events to watch Tuesday

Posted: Jul 27, 2021 10:01 AM
Updated: Jul 27, 2021 10:01 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas and Marianne Garvey, CNN

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics continue Tuesday. Here just some of the events that viewers can enjoy watching. (Don't forget: Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time in the US.)

Women's Gymnastics: Suni Lee, Grace McCallum, Jordan Chiles and the rest of Team USA compete in the team final. It began at 6:45 a.m.. ET, but there will also be a primetime airing at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Swimming: Katie Ledecky will compete in the 200m freestyle final at 9:41 p.m. ET and the 1500m freestyle final at 10:54 p.m. ET -- both on NBC. It's the first time women have competed in the 1500 freestyle at the Olympics.

Men's Basketball: Heading into the early hours of Wednesday morning, Team USA will go up against Iran at 12:40 a.m. ET on NBC Sports.

Cycling: The women's time trial begins at 10:30 p.m. ET, with coverage airing at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC. The men's time trial kicks off at 1 a.m. ET.

Tennis: It's a big day for tennis, with events including the men's second-round singles, women's third-round singles, and quarterfinals in men's and women's doubles that began airing at 7 a.m. ET on the Olympic Channel.

Audiences can also watch the games through the NBC Sports app or various subscription services that offer live-TV options, including Hulu, YouTube and CNN parent AT&T.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: °
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Savannah
Clear
° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: °
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 92°
Heat and humidity will continue to build today with temperatures climbing into the mid 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 100-103 this afternoon. The warming trend will continue on Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 105-110 both days. Late Thursday into Friday a front will approach our area. This could give us a few showers and thunderstorms late Thursday into Friday, however much of both days will be dry. A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms will arrive late Friday into Saturday as some slightly cooler air moves into our area. Highs will be in the upper 80s through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories