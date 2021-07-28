Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Bob Odenkirk hospitalized after collapsing on set of 'Better Call Saul'

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 6:00 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 6:00 AM
Posted By: By Joe Sutton and Amy Woodyatt, CNN

Bob Odenkirk, star of hit TV shows "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul," was rushed to the hospital after collapsing on set on Tuesday, the TMZ entertainment website reported.

The actor was shooting "Better Call Saul" in New Mexico when the incident happened, TMZ reported.

A person with knowledge of the matter confirmed the accuracy of TMZ's report to CNN.

"Better Call Saul" is currently in production for its sixth season. It is a prequel to the AMC crime series "Breaking Bad," which introduced Odenkirk as Saul Goodman, the criminal defense attorney for the show's protagonist, Walter White, played by Bryan Cranston.

According to TMZ sources, "Odenkirk went down, and was immediately surrounded by crew members who called an ambulance."

It is unclear what Odenkirk's condition is at present.

Odenkirk co-created and co-starred in the HBO sketch comedy series "Mr. Show with Bob and David." He has won two Emmy awards and received 16 nominations, including nine for his work on "Better Call Saul."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 68°
Maryville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Savannah
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 68°
Cameron
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 70°
Atchison
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Heat and humidity will continue to rise today with temperatures warming into the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 107-109 this afternoon. Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories