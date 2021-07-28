Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Britney Spears is 'feeling overwhelmed' so she took to painting

Britney Spears is 'feeling overwhelmed' so she took to painting

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 9:41 AM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 9:41 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

With so much going on regarding her conservatorship Britney Spears is looking to decompress.

The pop star posted video Tuesday on her verified Instagram account of her painting.

"As you guys know there's a lot of change going on in my life at the moment and today I was feeling overwhelmed so I went to Michael's and got white paper and paint !!!" the caption on the video read. "I wanted to see color and this is me messing around !!! Ok so I'm not a professional painter but I certainly felt like I was !!!"

Spears said the painting was "an expression of how I'm feeling at the moment ... rebellious... colorful...bright...bold ...spontaneous...magical...so obviously showing my true colors."

This week her newly hired attorney filed a petition seeking to remove her father, Jamie Spears, as conservator over her estate.

It was the latest move in the singer's attempt to regain control over her life after more than decade long legal conservatorship over her career, assets and, she said in a recent court hearing, her body.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
82° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 91°
Savannah
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
85° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 93°
Atchison
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 95°
Heat and humidity will continue to rise today with temperatures warming into the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 107-109 this afternoon. Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories