Lorenzo Lamas announces engagement to Kenna Nicole Smith on Facebook

Lorenzo Lamas is in love and engaged.

The actor took to Facebook to update his relationship status to engaged. He popped the question to Kenna Nicole Smith five months ago.

"Kenna and I met through my Godmother Francesca Daniels last April. I proposed to Kenna on Thursday the 11th of February In Las Vegas. She accepted my Lifetime Valentine's request," he said in a news release, adding the two "have fallen deeply in love."

"It is a love like no other and we look forward to the day we become husband and wife," Lamas said. "Sometimes love waits for the stars to align and two soul paths to intersect. We are ecstatic!"

He also wrote on Instagram that he won the love lottery and that he's never felt this way before.

"One things for sure, we both feel like we've won the love lottery with each other. Since our first embrace, she's held me captive. She fills my heart with feelings I've never felt, dreams I've never had and wishes I've never thought of," he said. "Kenna Nicole, the love of my life, said she'd take my hand in marriage in order that we spend our lifetime together as one and I couldn't feel more joy in my heart. Love conquers all my friends."

Lamas has previously been married five times, to Victoria Hilbert from 1981 to 1982, Michele Smith from 1983 to 1985, Kathleen Kinmont from 1989 to 1993, Shauna Sand from 1996 to 2002 and Shawna Craig from 2011 to 2018.

He shares son A.J. and daughter Shayne with the late Smith, daughters Alexandra Lynne, Victoria, and Isabella Lorenza with Kinmont, and daughter Patton Lee from a relationship with Daphne Ashbrook.

