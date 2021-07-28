Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 12:00 PM
Posted By: By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:

Basketball 3 X 3

  • Women's: United States

  • Men's: Latvia

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men's All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan

Cycling Road

  • Women's Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
  • Men's Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia

Diving

  • Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China

Equestrian

  • Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany

Fencing

  • Men's Sabre Team: Republic of Korea

Judo

  • Women's -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
  • Men's -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia

Rowing

  • Women's Double Sculls: Romania
  • Men's Double Sculls: France
  • Women's Four: Australia
  • Men's Four: Australia
  • Men's Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
  • Women's Quadruple Sculls: China

Rugby Sevens

  • Men's: Fiji
  • Swimming
  • Women's 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
  • Men's 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
  • Women's 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
  • Women's 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
  • Men's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain

Weightlifting

  • Men's 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 100°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
90° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 102°
Savannah
Clear
89° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 100°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 97°
Atchison
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 103°
Heat and humidity will continue to rise today with temperatures warming into the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 107-109 this afternoon. Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories