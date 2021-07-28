Here's who won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday

Twenty-three gold medals were won. Here's a breakdown of who's taking home the gold:
Basketball 3 X 3
- Women's: United States
- Men's: Latvia
Artistic Gymnastics
- Men's All-Around: Daiki Hashimoto, Japan
Cycling Road
- Women's Individual Time Trial: Annemiek van Vleuten, Netherlands
- Men's Individual Time Trial: Primoz Roglic, Slovenia
Diving
- Men's Synchronised 3m Springboard: Wang Zongyuan/Xie Siyi, China
Equestrian
- Dressage Individual Grand Prix Freestyle: Germany
Fencing
- Men's Sabre Team: Republic of Korea
Judo
- Women's -70 kg: Chizuru Arai, Japan
- Men's -90 kg: Lasha Bekauri, Georgia
Rowing
- Women's Double Sculls: Romania
- Men's Double Sculls: France
- Women's Four: Australia
- Men's Four: Australia
- Men's Quadruple Sculls: Netherlands
- Women's Quadruple Sculls: China
Rugby Sevens
- Men's: Fiji
- Swimming
- Women's 200m Freestyle: Ariarne Titmus, Australia
- Men's 200m Butterfly: Kristof Milak, Hungary
- Women's 200m Individual Medley: Yui Ohashi, Japan
- Women's 1500m Freestyle: Katie Ledecky, United States
- Men's 4 X 200m Freestyle Relay: Great Britain
Weightlifting
- Men's 73kg: Shi Zhiyong, China
