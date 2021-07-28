Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids with Season 25 in 2022

'Arthur' to end at PBS Kids with Season 25 in 2022

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 1:50 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 1:50 PM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

"Arthur" is coming to an end after 25 years.

PBS Kids plans to end the iconic children's series, screenwriter Kathy Waugh revealed during a recent interview on the "Finding DW" podcast.

Executive producer Carol Greenwald said reruns will continue to be available on PBS Kids.

"Arthur is the longest-running kids animated series in history and is known for teaching kindness, empathy and inclusion through many groundbreaking moments to generations of viewers," Greenwald said in a statement.

"Arthur" is aimed at children ages 4 to 8. It stars 8-year-old aardvark Arthur and his family and friends, according to PBS Kids.

Waugh told the podcast: "Arthur is no longer in production. We had our wrap party two years ago. I think [PBS] made a mistake, and I think Arthur should come back and I know I'm not alone in thinking they made a mistake."

She continued: "I don't know if it was a ratings issue or if it felt like it needed to be retired. To me, it felt evergreen, like it was never going to end, but it did end."

Waugh developed the show based on the books by Marc Brown. The show is the longest-running children's animated series in the US and has won four Daytime Emmys for outstanding children's animated program.

The show ends with Season 25, which is set to air in the winter of 2022. It was previously renewed for four seasons in 2018. It premiered in October 1996.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 107°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 104°
Heat and humidity will continue to rise today with temperatures warming into the upper 90s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be between 107-109 this afternoon. Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories