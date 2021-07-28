Former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens tests positive for Covid-19

The Baltimore Ravens opened training camp Wednesday without star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who tested positive for Covid-19, according to head coach John Harbaugh.

Harbaugh said Jackson, a former National Football League MVP, and running back Gus Edwards, who also tested positive, were placed in the league's health and safety protocols.

"That's really the extent that we can comment on those two guys at this time," the head coach said after the team's first practice in Maryland.

Vaccinated players that test positive and remain asymptomatic are eligible to return after testing negative twice in a 24-hour span, according to league protocols. Unvaccinated players are required to quarantine for 10 days and then test negative before they're able to return.

Jackson's vaccination status is unclear.

In June, when asked about his vaccine status, Jackson said: "Just like everyone in society, it's their decision, keeping that to themselves. But I feel we do a great job here of taking the vaccine, staying away from Covid, following the right preparation and stuff like that, staying away from the outside to the people that are attracting it."

CNN has sought comment from the team on the quarterback's vaccination status.

Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that the team is 90% vaccinated and should soon surpass that figure.

Last November, the Ravens struggled to manage a coronavirus outbreak within the team -- at one point placing over 20 players on the team's Reserve/Covid-19 list.

The Ravens' Thanksgiving night game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was moved to the following Sunday and ultimately scheduled for December 2 as the team dealt with the outbreak.

Ravens backup quarterback Robert Griffin III, now a free agent, said in a social media post at the time that he was praying for Jackson and other teammates who had tested positive.

CNN has also asked the team about the earlier report of a positive test result.

On Wednesday, the NFL said 86.9% of players have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine -- with 18 clubs surpassing the 90% vaccinated rate.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.