ZZ Top bassist Dusty Hill dead at 72

Posted: Jul 28, 2021 4:30 PM
Updated: Jul 28, 2021 4:30 PM
Posted By: By Sandra Gonzalez and Chloe Melas, CNN

Dusty Hill, the bearded bassist with American blues-rock band ZZ Top, has died, according to the band's official website. He was 72.

"We are saddened by the news today that our Compadre, Dusty Hill, has passed away in his sleep at home in Houston, TX," the statement, from surviving members Frank Beard and Billy Gibbons, said. "We, along with legions of ZZ Top fans around the world, will miss your steadfast presence, your good nature and enduring commitment to providing that monumental bottom to the 'Top'."

The band was formed in 1969. Hill joined not long after, staying with ZZ Top for more than five decades, until his death. Hill performed alongside Beard and Gibbons and together they went on to have a string of hits and put out 15 studio albums. Among their most famous hits are "La Grange," "Tush," and "Gimme All Your Lovin'."

Hill was born in Dallas, and after trying to break into the music scene there he eventually moved to Houston where he met Gibbons.

Back in July, the band's official site shared that Hill was being sidelined due to a "hip issue."

The band's longtime guitar tech, Elwood Francis, stepped in for Hill.

"Per Dusty's request, 'The show must go on!" the band had written in a statement.

Although Gibbons was the lead vocalist for most of the band's songs, Hill stepped up to sing "Tush," an early hit for the band. He was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004.

You may have even seen him on screen in various appearances like "Back to the Future Part III" and on "Deadwood."

"You will be missed greatly, amigo," Beard and Gibbons's statement added.

Thursday will be even hotter with temperatures making a run for 100. Heat index values will likely top 110 on Thursday. Be cautious when spending time outside the next two days. A heat advisory remains in effect across the area until 9 PM on Thursday. Thursday night into Friday a cold front will approach our area. This will give us some isolated to scattered rain chances into the weekend as well as some cooler temperatures. Highs will be near average this weekend topping out in the mid to upper 80s.
