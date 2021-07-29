Clear
Simone Biles says fans' support is helping her realize that she's more than her gold medals

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 4:40 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 4:40 AM
Posted By: By Sara Spary, CNN

Simone Biles, the US gymnast who withdrew from Tokyo 2020 Olympic events to prioritize her mental health, has thanked fans for their "love and support" amid an outpouring of praise and well wishes from people around the world.

The 24-year-old, who is one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, withdrew from Thursday's individual all-around competition yesterday after stepping away from a dramatic team competition earlier in the week. She cited mental heath concerns and the need to protect "her body and mind."

In a tweet published Wednesday, Biles addressed the support she has since received from fans and said it had shown her she was "more" than her sporting accomplishments.

"The outpouring love and support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before," Biles said.

USA Gymnastics said in a statement earlier on Wednesday that it supported her decision "wholeheartedly" and applauded her "bravery."

"Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many," USA Gymnastics said.

