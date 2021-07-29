Clear
Olympics schedule and events to watch Thursday

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 9:51 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 9:51 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

It's day seven of the Olympics in Tokyo and a big day for both swimming and gymnastics.

Here are some events available to watch on Thursday -- remember Tokyo is 13 hours ahead of US Eastern Time:

Women's gymnastics: The individual all-around final began at 6:40 a.m. ET and primetime coverage will air on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Women's volleyball pool play: - Team USA vs. Turkey began at 8:45 a.m. ET. NBC Sports will also air the US vs. Turkey at 6 p.m.

Track and field heats: - Look for the following: Women's 800m (starting at 9:25 p.m. ET), men's 400m hurdles and women's 100m.

Men's golf: Round two of the men's individual stroke will begin airing on the Golf channel at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Swimming finals: - The women's 200m breaststroke, men's 200m backstroke, women's 100m freestyle and men's 200m individual medley are among events that will begin airing at 9:30 p.m. ET on NBC.

Here's your full guide on how to watch the Olympics and the entire schedule. In between watching events, check out our gallery of the most memorable photos of the Games so far.

Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
