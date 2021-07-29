Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Fred Durst's new look shocks Limp Bizkit fans

Fred Durst's new look shocks Limp Bizkit fans

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 10:10 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 10:10 AM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Is Fred Durst transforming for Lollapalooza?

Limp Bizkit is scheduled to perform this weekend at the massive Chicago music festival and Durst has people talking about a new look he shared on his verified Instagram account.

The usually backwards baseball cap wearing rapper/actor/director switched it up.

In the photo he sports longish, swooped gray hair and a horseshoe mustache. The caption reads "thinking about you 70."

On Thursday it was the solo photo on his Instagram account after all the rest of the postings were deleted.

The response on Twitter was varied from praise for the look to comedian Sean O'Connor tweeting that Durst "looks like he's got into flipping houses on HGTV."

No word yet on whether Durst adopted the look for a role, a gag or is rebranding.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 100° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 94°
Savannah
Clear
85° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 94°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
88° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 99°
Atchison
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 98° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories