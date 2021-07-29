Clear
Travis Scott drops surprise new Fragment merch

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 11:00 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:00 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Travis Scott has dropped surprise new Fragment merchandise.

It comes ahead of the highly anticipated release of the Travis Scott x Fragment Air Jordan 1's. Scott announced the collection with in a video post to Instagram, which features Hiroshi Fujiwara, Fragment's creator.

In the video, Scott is seen answering a call inside a phone booth in the pouring rain.

"It was just my imagination. Well... a Fragment of it @fujiwarahiroshi @cactusjack @jumpman23" he captioned the video.

The surprise collection features an assortment of graphic tees with colorful graffiti, sweatshirts and jackets.

There are also accessories including hats, bags, socks, key chains and a rug.

Prices range from $24 for a keychain to $925 for a leather letterman jacket.

The collection is available now on Scott's website.

The Air Jordan 1 Low OG Travis Scott for Fragment will be on sale globally August 13.

Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
