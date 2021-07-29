Clear
'Selling Sunset' stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are dating

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 11:10 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:10 AM
Posted By: By Chloe Melas, CNN

Chrishell Stause and "Selling Sunset" boss Jason Oppenheim are dating.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official, showcasing photos from a recent trip to Italy.

Oppenheim spoke out about the new romance to Us Weekly on Wednesday saying, "I care about her deeply and we're very happy together."

Jason's twin brother, Brett Oppenheim, who also stars on the hit Netflix series, commented on Instagram, "Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy."

The brothers co-own The Oppenheim Group, a real estate company based out of Los Angeles. Stause is a real estate agent at the firm.

Stause was formerly married to "This is Us" star Justin Hartley. Following their divorce, which played out on the reality show, Stause went on to compete on "Dancing with the Stars." She ended up having a brief romance with, Keo Motsepe, a dancer on the show.

The entire cast of "Selling Sunset" can be seen in various snaps from their Italy rendezvous, so perhaps we may get a front row seat to this budding romance next season.

