German cycling coach dismissed from Olympics over racist remark

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 11:51 AM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 11:51 AM
Posted By: By Mayumi Maruyama, Jaide Garcia and Sara Spary, CNN

Germany cycling coach Patrick Moster has been sent back home from the Toyko Olympics after he made a racist remark during the men's road time trial on Wednesday.

The head of the German Olympic Sports Confederation (DOSB) confirmed Thursday that Moster would "no longer perform his duties as part of the cycling team" at the Olympic Games and would return to Germany.

The decision was posted to DOSB's website almost 24 hours after the incident, Reuters reported.

Moster, who is the sporting director of the German cycling federation, was overheard shouting a derogatory slur -- a reference to Middle Eastern people -- to German cyclist Nikias Arndt during the event.

Moster later apologized for the remarks, blaming "the heat of the moment," and said he was not racist, Reuters reported.

But DOSB President and Tokyo delegation leader Alfons Hörmann said that Moster had "violated" Olympic values.

"We remain convinced that his public apology for the racist remarks he made yesterday is sincere. With this derailment, however, Mr Moster violated the Olympic values.

"Fair play, respect and tolerance are non-negotiable for [team Germany]," Hörmann said.

The International Olympic Committee welcomed the decision to send Moster home, adding that his comments had "no place" at the games, Reuters reported.

Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
