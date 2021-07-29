Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Will Smith stars as Williams sisters' father in 'King Richard'

Will Smith stars as Williams sisters' father in 'King Richard'

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 12:20 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 12:20 PM
Posted By: By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Get ready for awards season buzz.

Will Smith is portraying Richard Williams, the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams, in the forthcoming film "King Richard."

The movie "follows the journey of Richard Williams, an undeterred father instrumental in raising two of the most extraordinarily gifted athletes of all time, who will end up changing the sport of tennis forever," according to Warner Bros., which is owned by CNN's parent company.

The superstar athlete sisters serve as executive producers for the film, which traces their rise from Compton, California, kids to international phenoms.

Saniyaa Sidney ("Hidden Figures," "Fences") stars as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton (TV's "Godfather of Harlem") stars as Serena Williams and Aunjanue Ellis ("If Beale Street Could Talk," TV's "Quantico") plays their mother, Oracene "Brandi" Williams.

Reinaldo Marcus Green directs the film.

"King Richard" is scheduled for release on November 19.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 99° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
91° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 108°
Savannah
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 103°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
92° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 106°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
93° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 104°
Today will likely be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s, making a run for the triple digits. Heat index values will likely top 110 this afternoon. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. Most of today will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late tonight as a cold front approaches our area. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories