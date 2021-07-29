Clear
Current rate of Covid-19 hospitalizations is about three times higher in states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 2:20 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 2:20 PM
Posted By: By Deidre McPhillips, CNN

Average Covid-19 hospitalization rates are nearly three times higher among states that have fully vaccinated less than half of their residents vs. the average among those that have vaccinated more than half of their residents, according to a CNN analysis of federal data.

And Covid-19 case and death rates over the past week are more than twice as high among states that have vaccinated less than half of their residents, on average.

Current hospitalizations, according data from the US Department of Health and Human Services:

  • Average among states that have vaccinated less than half of residents: 14.4 per 100,000 residents
  • Average among states that have vaccinated more than half of residents: 4.9 per 100,000 residents

Daily Covid-19 case rate over past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:

  • Average among states that have vaccinated less than half of residents: 23.7 per 100,000 residents
  • Average among states that have vaccinated more than half of residents: 9.3 per 100,000 residents

Daily Covid-19 death rate over past week, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:

  • Average among states that have vaccinated less than half of residents: 129 per 1 million residents
  • Average among states that have vaccinated more than half of residents: 55 per 1 million residents

Vermont has the highest vaccination rate (more than 67% fully vaccinated) and the lowest current Covid-19 hospitalization rate (less than 1 per 100,000 residents). Meanwhile, Florida has the highest current Covid-19 hospitalization rate -- about 38 people hospitalized per 100,000 residents, and less than 49% of the state's population is fully vaccinated.

Data on state vaccination rates is from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
