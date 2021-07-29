Clear
Mysterious 'Jetpack Man' may have been spotted again in the skies near LAX

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 5:31 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 5:31 PM
Posted By: By Stella Chan and David Williams, CNN

Air traffic controllers warned pilots to be on the lookout after a "man in a jetpack" was spotted near Los Angeles International Airport.

"Use caution, the jet man is back," an air traffic controller said in an audio transmission obtained by CNN. "Let me know if you see him."

A Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson said that a Boeing 747 pilot "reported seeing an object that might have resembled a jetpack" at about 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. It was about 15 miles east of the airport and flying at an elevation of about 5,000 feet.

Air traffic controllers alerted pilots in the area out of an abundance of caution, the spokesperson said.

"SkyWest 3626, did you see the UFO?" asked the air traffic controller in one transmission.

"We were looking but we did not see Iron Man," a pilot responded.

Several aircraft got the warnings as they approached LAX, but the flight crews said they didn't see anyone in a jetpack.

It's not the first sighting of "Jetpack Man" near LAX.

In October, a China Airlines crew saw a person in a jetpack flying at about 6,000 feet.

Two commercial airline planes reported seeing a person with a jetpack last August, including an American Airlines crew who said the person flew within 30 yards of them.

The FBI and the FAA are investigating the incidents.

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
