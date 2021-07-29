Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Marco Rubio just dunked on himself. Bigly.

Marco Rubio just dunked on himself. Bigly.

Posted: Jul 29, 2021 6:40 PM
Updated: Jul 29, 2021 6:40 PM
Posted By: Analysis by Chris Cillizza, CNN Editor-at-large

In honor of tonight's NBA Draft, Marco Rubio performed a remarkable dunk on himself on Thursday.

The Florida Republican senator, who clearly has national ambitions, thought he had found an easy win when he came across a video of Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin arriving in the Philippines -- masked and wearing a face shield.

"Our @SecDef is vaccinated," Rubio tweeted along with the video. "But he arrives in the Philippines wearing a mask AND a face shield Embarrassing COVID theatre."

Boom. Roasted. Take that liberals and your virtue signaling!

Except that, well this -- from Politico defense editor Dave Brown:

"From the embassy: 'The Philippine government has mandated that everyone must wear full-coverage face shields together with face masks while in public places. Local governments continue to implement additional requirements to slow the virus' spread.'"

Oomph. Actually, OOMPH.

Brown just played Vince Carter to Rubio's Frédéric Weis. (If you know, you know.)

The problem here -- aside from Rubio being wrong -- is that he is desperately trying to throw red meat to the Republican base that he needs for both his 2022 reelection race and a possible 2024 presidential run.

And the way to do that -- since Trump has politicized mask-wearing (and mask not-wearing) -- is to blast a Biden Cabinet member for, uh, being careful in the face of a highly transmissible strain of a virus that has killed more than 610,000 Americans.

Which, even if Austin wasn't in keeping with the masking regulations from the Philippine government, would be a dumb argument.

But given that, Rubio's self-own is particularly painful.

The Point: Wearing a mask isn't a sign of weakness. It's a sign of concern and care for those among us who can't be vaccinated for medical reasons. Rubio, a sitting US senator, should know waaaaay better.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 97°
Maryville
Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 99°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
87° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 97°
Cameron
Mostly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 91°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
86° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 97°
Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories