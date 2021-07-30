The latest on the Tokyo Olympics

Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.

