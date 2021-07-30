Clear
SEVERE WX : Excessive Heat Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Simone Biles says she still has the 'twisties' and it's impacting her on the 4 individual events

Simone Biles says she still has the 'twisties' and it's impacting her on the 4 individual events

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 3:00 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 3:00 AM
Posted By: By Jill Martin, CNN

In a series of Instagram stories, Simone Biles shared videos -- which since have been deleted -- of herself struggling with her dismounts on the uneven bars and answering questions about having the twisties, a mental block in gymnastics where competitors lose track of their positioning midair.

Biles, who withdrew during the team final at the Summer Olympics and then withdrew ahead of Thursday's all-round final, is scheduled to compete in the four individual events of vault, bars, balance beam and floor exercise.

Biles said the recent bout of the twisties began the morning after the preliminary competition. She said she'd been affected by the twisties before, saying in a post, "btw it's never transferred to bars & beam for me. It strictly likes floor & vault." But then she added, "but this time it's literally on every event. which sucks... really bad."

Biles posted two videos of herself -- which since have been taken down -- of her on the uneven bars, showing her struggle with dismounts.

In the first video, she says she was supposed to perform one-and-a-half more twists on her dismount. Instead, the video shows her landing on her back on the mat.

Another video shows another dismount, in which she said she still needed to complete another half twist, and she falls to the mat in apparent frustration.

She said the videos were taken Friday morning at practice, and also said in another post, "it's honestly petrifying trying to do a skill but not having your mind & body in sync."

Biles said getting rid of the twisties "varies with time" and for her usually lasts two or more weeks, adding that it's "something you have to take literally day by day, turn by turn."

Regarding her vault during the team final, Biles says she has "no idea" how she landed on her feet "because if you look at the pictures & my eyes you can see how confused I am as to where I am in the air."

"I chose to not continue team competition in jeopardizing losing a medal (of any color) for the girls / US also for my own safety and health," Biles said.

Women's vault and bars finals are scheduled for Sunday, the women's floor final is Monday, and the beam final is Tuesday.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Mostly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 77°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 85°
Cameron
Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 82°
Atchison
Mostly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 96° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 81°
Friday will be dry and sunny, but there is a slight chance for a few isolated showers and storms late Friday night as a cold front approaches our area. Temperatures will continue to be very warm on Friday with Heat index values of 105-110 degrees. Use caution when spending time outside this afternoon. This front will give us a better chance for showers and thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will start to cool down this weekend with highs in the 80s. Near seasonal temperatures will continue into next week.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories