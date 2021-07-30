Clear
Selemon Barega wins 10,000m gold at the Tokyo Olympics, the Games' first track and field medal

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 8:30 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:30 AM
Posted By: By George Ramsay, CNN

Ethiopia's Selemon Barega won the men's 10,000-meter gold at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday after a thrilling sprint on the final lap.

Barega moved to the front of the lead pack with 400m to go and kicked clear in the closing stages, finishing in a time of 27:43.22 ahead of Ugandan duo Joshua Cheptegei and Jacob Kiplimo.

Held in the virtually empty surroundings of Tokyo's 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, most of the noise in the arena came from the announcers and the music that blared from the speakers.

With temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius and the humidity levels high, any chances of a fast time seemed slim, even with world record holder Cheptegei in the field.

The 21-year-old Barega joins a prestigious list of Ethiopian runners to win Olympic gold, notably Kenenisa Bekele and Haile Gebrselassie.

Between those three, Ehtiopia has won six of the last eight 10,000m titles at the Olympics, with the other two going to Great Britain's Mo Farah.

Barega's previous best result of his career was a silver medal in the 5,000m at the 2019 World Athletics Championships.

More to follow.

