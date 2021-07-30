Clear
Amanda Knox claims 'Stillwater' is profiting off her life

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:11 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 10:11 AM
Posted By: By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Amanda Knox is claiming the new Matt Damon film "Stillwater" is profiting off her life and her struggle for a wrongful murder conviction.

Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were convicted and later acquitted in an Italian court for the 2007 killing of Knox's roommate, Meredith Kercher, in Perugia, Italy, where Knox was a student.

"Stillwater" director Tom McCarthy has said Knox's case inspired the storyline.

Of the movie, Knox tweeted Thursday: "Does my name belong to me? My face? What about my life? My story? Why does my name refer to events I had no hand in? I return to these questions because others continue to profit off my name, face & story without my consent. Most recently, the film #STILLWATER"

Knox said that she "would love nothing more than for people to refer to the events in Perugia as 'The murder of Meredith Kercher by Rudy Guede,' which would place me as the peripheral figure I should have been, the innocent roommate."

Knox also invited McCarthy and Damon to join her on her podcast "Labyrinths," to discuss the events in the film.

"By fictionalizing away my innocence, my total lack of involvement, by erasing the role of the authorities in my wrongful conviction, McCarthy reinforces an image of me as a guilty and untrustworthy person," Knox said of a twist ending in the movie.

"I have not been allowed to return to the relative anonymity I had before Perugia," Knox said. "My only option is to sit idly by while others continue to distort my character, or fight to restore my good reputation that was wrongfully destroyed."

Knox, whose case was a media sensation in Italy, spent 4 years in an Italian prison before being fully exonerated.

