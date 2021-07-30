Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch - Severe Thunderstorm Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Multiple people injured after Boston transit trains collide

Multiple people injured after Boston transit trains collide

Posted: Jul 30, 2021 10:40 PM
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 10:40 PM
Posted By: By Steve Almasy, CNN

Multiple people were reported injured Friday after the Massachusetts Bay Transport Authority said two trains collided with one another on the Commonwealth Avenue rail line in Boston.

Twenty-three people have been transported to hospitals for injuries that are not life-threatening after the accident Friday evening, according to a tweet from the Boston Fire Department.

Later the authority said 25 people received treatment.

It said the collision involved two Green Line trains on the B Branch near Babcock Street.

"We take this matter extremely seriously and are actively investigating the incident to understand what occurred, and prevent it from happening again," the MBTA said in a tweet.

"The train was stopped at the light when it suddenly jerked forward," passenger Brian Sirman, who was on one of the trains, told CNN affiliate WCVB. "It felt like the worst amusement park ride that you could imagine, just jerking you forward."

A witness who was sitting in a car when the crash happened told CNN affiliate WBZ that some passengers appeared to have neck and head injuries.

"So there was a woman that was coming off the train, and she had a lot of blood coming down her face," the witness said. "I had napkins, so I gave her some napkins."

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 76°
Feels Like: 89°
Maryville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 72°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
83° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 89°
Cameron
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 86°
There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories