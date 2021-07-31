Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

This woman has the largest mouth in the world, according to Guinness

This woman has the largest mouth in the world, according to Guinness

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 1:40 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 1:40 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

TikTok is full of users with big mouths, but one star on the social media platform just proved hers is quite literally the largest.

Guinness World Records confirmed that Samantha Ramsdell, from Connecticut, is the record holder for the world's largest mouth gape for a female.

Her mouth gape measures 6.56 centimeters, or about two and a half inches. When measured across, it reaches more than 10 centimeters, or four inches.

Ramsdell said she has always known she has a big mouth, but it wasn't until the "children of TikTok" pointed out she may have a record-sized mouth that she was encouraged to go for the record.

"I never thought it would be possible to be this famous off my mouth," she said.

Her videos include one of her stuffing three donuts in her mouth, a step up from her video fulfilling a request to eat two at one time. She can also fit in a large order of fries.

It wasn't always fun and games for her though. Ramsdell said she was bullied growing up for her mouth's size.

Now at age 31, Ramsdell embraces her unique feature for her 1.7 million TikTok followers.

She said it used to be "something that really I was so insecure about, something that I wanted to keep so small," but it's now "one of the biggest, best things about me."

"It's your superpower. It's the thing that makes you unique and special," she said. "Everyone should be celebrating what makes them different."

Ramsdell hopes to one day have her own show, using her humor, wit and singing.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 72°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 72°
Cameron
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories