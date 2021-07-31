Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Patrick Mahomes rookie card sells for record-breaking $4.3 million

Posted: Jul 31, 2021 6:30 PM
Updated: Jul 31, 2021 6:30 PM
Posted By: By Rachel Trent, CNN

Patrick Mahomes is not letting this year be all about Tom Brady.

Months after the Tampa Bay Bucaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs at Super Bowl LV and Brady's rookie card became the most expensive trading card in football history, a Mahomes card is taking that title.

Mahomes' 2017 National Treasures NFL Shield autographed rookie card just sold for $4.3 million, according to online auction house PWCC, which brokered the deal.

That's the highest price ever paid for a football card, according to the trading card marketplace. It shattered the $3.1 million paid this year for a Tom Brady Playoff Contenders Championship Ticket Auto, PWCC said in an Instagram post.

LJ's Card Shop made the record-breaking purchase. It called the card "truly a piece of art" and said it was "honored to add this card to our collection," according to a tweet by PWCC.

Mahomes had few words in response to the milestone. "My goodness," he tweeted.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 79°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 81°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
There is a chance for scattered showers this afternoon across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri, however a better chance for showers and storms will return tonight into the overnight hours. A few storms could be on the strong to severe side overnight. Scattered showers and storms will continue off and on mainly through the morning and afternoon hours on Saturday. Temperatures will be much cooler on Saturday with highs in the mid 80s. Dry and sunny conditions will take over on Sunday and continue into next week as temperatures stay seasonal.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories